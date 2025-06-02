Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $2,925,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,605.04. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $2,966,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $2,855,250.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total value of $1,177,948.62.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.28, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $6,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

