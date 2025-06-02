Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Major Shareholder Sells 484,619 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sicpower, Llc sold 484,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $3,256,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,390,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,901,082.24. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Sicpower, Llc sold 8,500 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $55,505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.09 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

