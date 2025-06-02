Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $984,813.76 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,282.88. This represents a 14.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
A Brent King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
