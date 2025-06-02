Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $984,813.76 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,282.88. This represents a 14.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 29th, A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

