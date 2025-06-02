Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Sells 35,456 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $275.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $277.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after buying an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

