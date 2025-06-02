Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $3,307,026.69 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $3,307,026.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,411.31. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.47 and a 200 day moving average of $253.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.