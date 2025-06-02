Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insider Sells 23,434 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $277.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

