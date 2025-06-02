Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTA. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Intapp Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ INTA opened at $54.92 on Friday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -189.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,299.78. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $785,267.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,207 shares of company stock valued at $14,076,429. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Intapp by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

