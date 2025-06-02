Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Stock Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $461.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $100.43 and a 52 week high of $127.17.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

