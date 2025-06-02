iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10,636.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

