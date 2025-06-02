Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.