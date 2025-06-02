JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ JD opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

