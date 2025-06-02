Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DocGo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DocGo by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocGo by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DCGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

