John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,318,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLY opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

