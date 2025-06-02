Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.87%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

