Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

