Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHG. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PHG opened at $23.04 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,515,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,662,000 after acquiring an additional 106,044 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

