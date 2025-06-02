Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $367,400.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,502,023.48. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $36.83 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

