Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LCCCU) Quiet Period Set To End on June 9th

Lakeshore Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:LCCCU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 9th. Lakeshore Acquisition III had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lakeshore Acquisition III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Lakeshore Acquisition III to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Lakeshore Acquisition III stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Lakeshore Acquisition III has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.08.

Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company on October 21, 2024, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.” To date, our efforts have been limited to organizational activities as well as activities related to “this offering.

