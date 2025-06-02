Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 59,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,398,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $590,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

