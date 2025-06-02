Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 93.8% in May

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

