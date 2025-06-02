Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 93.8% in May

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $53.07.
About Lasertec
