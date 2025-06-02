LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TREE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

In related news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $877,366.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. This trade represents a 37.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 378,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 357,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in LendingTree by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 249,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $11,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.