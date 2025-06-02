Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $90.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

