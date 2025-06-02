Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells $333,482.50 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 792,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after acquiring an additional 708,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

