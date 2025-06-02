Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $503.11.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity at Linde

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1%

LIN opened at $464.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.