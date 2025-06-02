Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Eos Energy Enterprises, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the extraction, refining or production of lithium—a metal critical for rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy storage systems. As demand for clean energy and electric transportation grows, investors watch these stocks for exposure to the fast-expanding battery materials sector. Their performance often reflects trends in battery technology, global supply constraints and shifts toward renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 28,636,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,602,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,047,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,655,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,956. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,690,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,374. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Recommended Stories