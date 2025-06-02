Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$908,000.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$227.00, for a total transaction of C$908,000.00.
L stock opened at C$232.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$214.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$195.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$152.51 and a 1-year high of C$235.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
