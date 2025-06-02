Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$908,000.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$227.00, for a total transaction of C$908,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L stock opened at C$232.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$214.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$195.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$152.51 and a 1-year high of C$235.17.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$236.88.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Further Reading

