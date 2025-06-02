L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.2082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

