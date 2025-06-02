Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 11,825 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 275.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,547 shares of company stock worth $101,015. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.77.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
