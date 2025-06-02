Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,233 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 174.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

VRTS opened at $171.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

