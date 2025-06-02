Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 271,660 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,660 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 408,779 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,725,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,874,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $3.21 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,607,831 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $98,251,137.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ETWO. Wall Street Zen upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

