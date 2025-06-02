Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 28,917 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 247.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 376,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 182,631 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $17.06 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

