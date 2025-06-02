Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,290 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 94,500.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

