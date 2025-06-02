Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,792 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after buying an additional 9,787,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 1,691,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 913,527 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 176.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $9.75 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.