Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:IDT opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.69. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

