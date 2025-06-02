Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BrightView were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 142,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in BrightView by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 463,983 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

