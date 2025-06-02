Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,214 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $15.64 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $490,504.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,510,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,171.87. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

