Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grab were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Grab by 2,646.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,028,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845,496 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Grab by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,582,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,034 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

