Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 11,649 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,262 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 370,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 56,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $241.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

