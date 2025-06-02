Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 51,084 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 114,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6,544.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 72,063 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 55,403 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $860,408.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,419 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,197.07. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $1,335,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,390,404. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,166,977 shares of company stock worth $294,801,511. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

