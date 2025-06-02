Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 83,428 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,428 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.55%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

