Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 8,899 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 231.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $62.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.