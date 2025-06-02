Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,716 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,144,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,116,000 after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $111,694,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $306.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.99. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.67.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,427,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,695 shares of company stock worth $21,620,366. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

