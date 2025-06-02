Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $956.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.91. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $683.00 and a 12 month high of $1,015.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $927.34.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.05%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

