Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

