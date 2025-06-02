Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,465,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,851,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,943,000 after purchasing an additional 246,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,715,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 323,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -147.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

