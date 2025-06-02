Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,104,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

SEI Investments stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,233.60. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,498 shares of company stock worth $19,743,315. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

