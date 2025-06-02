Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lazard by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Lazard by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,919,744.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,437.76. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.28. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.69%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.