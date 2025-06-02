Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $704,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,798 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 468,300 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $56.74 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $613,561.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,325.94. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 805,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,039.74. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,367 shares of company stock valued at $25,227,888. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

