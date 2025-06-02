Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.08%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.