Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Delek US Trading Down 2.9%

Delek US stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.74. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -9.18%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

